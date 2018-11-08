Thornfield Southern Baptist Church – Abby Mahan

Mrs. Alene Turner began services today by reading Matthew 6: 9-13.

Our deepest sympathy to the family of A.J. Ray.

Please pray for Gier Turner, Pauline Murrill, Mr. and Mrs. John Turner, June Hicks, Leon Turner Family, Nadine Hart, Gary Pokrajac and Glenda Jenkins.

Brother Joe Pokrajac brought today’s Sunday School lesson about Praying For Ourselves. Please read Matthew 6:11, Isaiah 38:1-6, 15-17.

When we pray we must begin by honoring God and seeking His Kingdom and Will. We find King Hezekiah facing death in Matthew 6. When Isaiah the prophet comes to him to tell him that his time is short, the King begins to pray. He was pleading to God for healing. He does receive his healing and an additional 15 years added to his life. Behold, for peace I had great bitterness: but thou hast in love to my soul delivered it from the pit of corruption: for thou hast cast all my sins behind they back. Isaiah 38:17. God wants us to come to Him with all our cares. He loves to hear from us. What wonderful hope we have in Jesus! He gives hope when there is none to be found.

Don’t give up on prayer, God is listening to your heart.

Pastor David Mahan brought today’s sermon titled Take a Warning. Please read Isaiah 14:9 and Ezekiel 3:17-20.

You can’t live wrong and die right! People that are in hell suffer terribly when they know in their never dying conscious that a lost person is entering hell due to their life example. Hell from beneath is moved for thee to meet thee at they coming; it stirreth up the dead for thee, even all the chief ones of the earth; it hath raised up from their thrones all the kings of the nations. Isaiah 14:9. There is a generational curse from sin that can only be broken by the precious blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. We often don’t realize that the sins we commit today can affect our future family generations. Exodus 20:5,34:7.

Repent, Repent, Repent and be saved today!

We have a big responsibility as Christians and especially Pastors to warn people of the consequences of sin. We must be watchmen for the Lord. Tell people what God has done for you. Tell them Jesus is coming soon! Hell is real and you don’t want to go there! If we know a person is not living right and don’t warn them, God says their blood will be on our hands. Ezekiel 3:18.

Pastor Mahan read us a story about the diary of a private Bible.

March 1- Owner used me for a short time this morning, went to Sunday School.

March 13- Clean up day! I was dusted with some other things, but was put back on the shelf.

March 16- I was moved from the shelf to coffee table in the living room. Special company was coming, but now I’m back on the shelf again.

March 22- Was taken to church today. After church heard my owner mumble something about the preacher being all wrong, was used to look up some verses.

April 9- Heard my owner say something about a hectic weekend ahead. Was packed in a suitcase.

April 10, 11, 12– This suitcase gets mighty stuffy.

April 13- Home again and on the shelf. Heard my owner say the weekend had been a blast. Can’t see why I had to go along.

April 15- I’m suffocating, two magazines, a novel and an old hat are on top of me.

April 18- Grandma has come for a visit She picked me up and spent some time reading me.

April 19, 20, 21, 22, 23- Daily in grandma’s lap. How comforting to know that someone appreciates and loves me!

April 24- Back on the shelf again for Grandma left early this morning.

April 30- Was picked up and heard by my owner laughingly say, this is my special verse for today as he stabbed me with his eyes closed. Then reading where his finger was pointing – “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God I will also forget thy children” Silence! I think my owner stabbed me in the wrong place.

Please join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Mahan.