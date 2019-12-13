Sign in
Shop
Photo Gallery
Area News
Douglas County
City of Ava
City Council
General Interest
Crime
Events
Farm & Garden
Health
Local Residents
Local Students
Political
Reunions
The Snoop
Looking Backward
Letter To The Editor
What About This?
School News
Sports
Sports Schedules
Local Students
Obituaries
Local
Subscriptions
Contact Us
Rack Locations
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Shop
Photo Gallery
Area News
Douglas County
City of Ava
City Council
General Interest
Crime
Events
Farm & Garden
Health
Local Residents
Local Students
Political
Reunions
The Snoop
Looking Backward
Letter To The Editor
What About This?
School News
Sports
Sports Schedules
Local Students
Obituaries
Local
Subscriptions
Contact Us
Rack Locations
Douglas County Herald
Home
Photo Gallery
Ava vs Lutheran State Finals
Ava vs Lutheran State Finals
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Add To Cart
Ava
mist
enter location
35.1
°
F
39.2
°
30
°
100 %
1.6mph
90 %
Sat
44
°
Sun
40
°
Mon
35
°
Tue
40
°
Wed
33
°
Farm & Garden
Feeding Your Family Like Family
News Server
-
December 13, 2019
This Farm for Life editorial is a series provided by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Ayers Stock Farm in Green City, Mo., has spent three...
Remembering Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941
December 13, 2019
Dear Santa – Part 2
December 12, 2019
The Legend of Jack Evergreen, as recalled by Timber Jones
December 12, 2019
For Your Health: Getting Help for Seasonal Affective Disorder
December 12, 2019
A Record Year of Restoration for Mark Twain National Forest and...
December 12, 2019
Your Best Christmas Gift?
December 12, 2019
Boundary Line Maintenance Crews Nearing the Cities of Bull Shoals and...
December 12, 2019
Santa’s Helpers
December 12, 2019
The Magic of the Season –– A Giving Heart
December 12, 2019
Forest Service Announces Decision to Close Mark Twain National Forest to...
December 12, 2019
©