What About This?

Since we have insatiable curiosity about national events and two video cassette recorders, we are able to watch all four reputable evening news programs (CBS, ABC, NBC, and PBS). And we are able to relax on Friday evenings (Date Night) after Washington Week and Firing Line because there is not much news for whatever reason over the weekend.

And so, it was a double-take shock when, as we watched the live broadcast of Washington Week, we heard of the tragic but expected death of the Fabulous R.B.G.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died early Friday evening, too late for the network news shows to feature that information, and so we did not hear of it while watching them. Even PBS’s Washington Week live show, produced later in the day, was a hastily constructed conglomeration of news, sorrow, and praise, and we were frozen, watching the program, trusting this news source but still unbelieving.

In the coming days we will hear R.B.G.’s story and her almost inestimable contributions to American Constitutional Law and our shared culture. I will not demonstrate my paltry knowledge in that regard. Not being a woman, I can’t begin to understand what an important asset R.B.G. was for the women of our country, but as a man I will miss her acerbic style, attention to detail, and her clear, concise vision of what our Constitution is all about.

It is most unfortunate that her passing will be marred by the greatest demonstration of political hypocrisy of this new century of ours and possibly in contention for that of the last one as well.

The same forces that withheld even entertaining President’s Obama’s candidate for the Supreme Court, 9 months more or less, before his second term as president concluded, declaring that the next elected president, in 9 months or so, should carry “the people’s support” when making that momentous decision will now, less than 45 days before our next election, begin to press for a quick “constitutionally demanded” consent of the Senate of the United States of America for the chosen candidate of President Trump. If the Senate were to wait these 45 or fewer days, a presidential election might, in part, reveal the citizens’ desires in this respect. That would be the “right thing to do” we were told before. But now…

All the old agitation to change the length of time a Supreme Court Justice may serve, appropriateness or inappropriateness of a Senate filibuster during the consent process, the number of Justices on the Court, and so on, will once more be heard, initiated as always by momentary political advantage.

Each of us has our druthers as to how the Supreme Court should rule on any given case. We think we know how any particular court candidate will decide such cases, although we recall many candidates have been expected to decide, even announced they would decide cases according to one political philosophy, only to change, sometimes drastically change their approach to such issues once a candidate became a justice. A life-long appointment, at the pinnacle of one’s career path, tends to have an interesting effect on some folks.

Our druthers, as important as they seem to each of us at the moment, is not the important thing right now. The important thing is what is happening to our country as these monumental examples of hypocrisy and self-service occur.

Sure, the deeper one studies the history of our country, the more we see we are not always the shining beacon on a hill that each of us desires our country to be. But the fact is, we still, regardless of what craven acts our elected representatives perpetrate, want our country to always be that beacon.

We shall weather this demonstration of perfidy by lesser people entrusted to operate a government devised by practical geniuses more than 230 years ago and sorely tested often since then. We always have. And each of us hopes, regardless of what we say, that next time, someday soon, we will return to that notion of unity in America that may well be only a figment of our Civic’s teacher’s imagination, a hollow-sounding patriotic motto, a frail attempt at wishful thinking, but nevertheless, a sustaining, a binding American aspiration.

Whether the Fabulous R.B.G. died at the end of one president’s term, the beginning of his second term, or on the first day of a new president’s administration, I believe the hypocrisy might emerge differently, but would have emerged nonetheless. Pessimist? No. Realist? Yes. And an optimist!

I am an optimist in spite of what I see, and what I realistically expect to happen because I know that what got us to this point of separation, this distrust, this irrational hatred of people we do not know and things we do not understand, can just as easily, just as quickly, bring us back.

All we have to do is want to go back. All we have to do is extend our hand in friendship and tolerance to our fellow citizen. Discuss and decide what we truly believe in and then work to achieve that which all of us really desire: a reunited citizenry of the United States of America.

I am tired of what we have become, and I am willing to extend that hand, to listen, to understand, to act, to compromise. I want us to be what we can be.

What about you?