Voter Registration Ends October 7th

According to Karry Davis, the last day for voter registration for the November election is October 7th.

Registered voters wanting to vote by absentee ballot can now do so at the courthouse during normal business hours.

Voters can also request to have an application for an absentee ballot mailed to them.

The Douglas County Courthouse is located at 203 East Lincoln in Ava. The County Clerk can be reached by phone at 683-4714.

