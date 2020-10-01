“The Ozark Uncle” Dr. Kenneth Brown, 1945-2020

By Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

Ava and Douglas County lost a good friend, tireless researcher, and historian yesterday. Ken Brown aka “The Ozark Uncle” (who evidently had a Doctorate degree but was too humble to go by anything but “Ken”) passed away on September 23rd in Springfield after several months of ill health.

Ken was a valuable resource for the Herald, often providing background information and photos for articles talking about the history in the area. He would never take any credit for his help, he just wanted the stories told.

The staff of the Douglas County Herald extends our condolences to his wife Joy and the rest of his family.

A full obituary is forthcoming and service arrangements are to be announced. Visit walnutlawnfuneralhome.com for updates.