Randy G. McFarlin was born June 4, 1951, in Ava, MO to Robert and Joyce (Keeton) McFarlin. He passed away on September 24, 2020, at Houston, Missouri.

Randy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Margaret. He was the loving father of Brandy, Shelly and fiancée Court, Brian and wife Heather, Jennifer, Julia, and Jillian and grandfather to Zachary, Katlyn, Dakota, Jackie, Darrell, and Caleb and four great-grandchildren

He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Joyce (Keeton) McFarlin, his brother Roger, his sister Arlene, and his daughter Brandy.

In February of 1980 he began an owner/operator milk route, which made him well known in the community. He enjoyed dairy farming and the outdoors as well as spending time with his family.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Cremation and all arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.

