Local VFW Announces Annual Student Competition

Ava, Missouri

The Veterans of Foreign Wars are conducting their Annual Student Competition for scholarships with patriotic and democratic themes. Students will have the opportunity of competing for scholarships at the local, regional, state and national levels.

Patriot’s Pen

Each year more than 138,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $900,000 in state and national awards.

Each first place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.

The 2020-21 theme is “What is Patriotism to Me”

Voice of Democracy

Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay.

Each year, nearly 51,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.

A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The 2020-21 theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”.

To apply or learn more about the rules and eligibility requirements, please contact your local VFW Post:

Rob Hennes – 417-677-6082

Gail Huffman – 417-543-8961

VFW Post 5993

Ava, MO 65608