Linnie Ingram

Funeral services for Linnie Crawford Pitcock Ingram, 98, of Tecumseh, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Gainesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, a lunch for family and friends will be served at Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church. Mrs. Ingram died at her home Sept 25, 2020.

She was born July 1, 1922, in Lilly Ridge, the daughter of George Harper and Jennie Lee Ebrite Crawford. She was the youngest of the Crawfords’ four children, including a brother, George Eldon, who died as an infant. She lost her mother at age 13 and became the homemaker for her father after her two older sisters, Ruth Crawford Moody and Edith Crawford Adamson, had married.

She attended the one-room schoolhouse at Lilly Ridge, and soon after graduating from Gainesville High School, she married Eldon Elza Pitcock on June 10, 1939. Together they had four children: Karen, Marlyn, Lyndon and Kris. Eldon and Linnie traveled to several states with his work, taking them to New Mexico, Kansas and Montana while also maintaining the home they built in Ozark County and moved into in 1952.

Eldon died in 1971, and later that year, Linnie married Glen E. Ingram, a lifelong friend who had lost his wife earlier that year.

She is survived by her children: Marlyn Pitcock and wife Charlene of Forsyth, Lyndon Pitcock and wife Linaia’ of Fair Grove, Kris Luebbert of Tecumseh; former son-in-law Bill Luebbert of Salina, Kansas; grandchildren Lisa Davis, Dana Taylor and husband Chet, Kathy Hedges and husband Jerry, Marty Pitcock and wife Janelle, Rashell Braden, Kindra Vega, Erik Pitcock, Mindy Wright and husband Brandon, Tyler Pitcock and fiancée Alisha, Tanya Minks and husband Alan, Allen Luebbert and girlfriend Makayla; 26 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren; nieces Carol Aronis and husband Paul, and Neoma Moody; many great-nieces and great-nephews; special friend, Marlyn Akinson and wife Kathy of Excelsior Springs; and an abundance of close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her husbands, Eldon and Glen; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dave Davis; a grandson, Larry; one nephew, Warren Moody; and one niece, Lois Adamson.

