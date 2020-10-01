James “Jim” Lund

James Frank Lund, 77 years, 11 days old, went home to Heaven on September 26, 2020 at the Copper Rock Healthcare in Rogersville, MO.

Jim was born September 15, 1943 in Springfield, MO to Arthur and Ruth (Boyer) Lund.

On August 6, 1966 Jim and Maxine Twitty were united in marriage by the Rev. Oscar Cunningham in Ava, MO. They celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary.

Jim retired from the Mansfield school system as bus maintenance mechanic after 28 years. After that he drove a truck for Heath & Son and then worked for Shrable Feed & Fertilizer.

Jim served two terms on the Board of Trustees for White River Association of General Baptist. He was a member of the Older Iron Club at Cabool, MO. Jim enjoyed tinkering with old tractors. He was a Christian and a member of the Walnut Grove General Baptist Church. He also enjoyed traveling with Maxine and seeing all the wonders of this great country. He was a kind, compassionate gentle man.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bill.

Jim is survived by his wife, Maxine of the home, one brother and wife, Gene & Ruth Lund of Springfield, MO, two sisters and their spouses, Dorothy & John Locke of Norwood, MO and Kathy & Tim Hall of Springfield, MO, nieces, nephews, host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Jim will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Wasola, MO. A Visitation will be prior to the service on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Roberts and Eulogy by Dusty Coffelt. Memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 we recommend people attending to please wear a mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.