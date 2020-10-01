Herald Wins Four Awards

On Thursday, September 24th, the Missouri Press Association announced winners of the 2020 Better Newspaper contest.

The contest is judged by other editors and reporters in the newspaper industry, and organizes competitors into classes of like-sized newspapers with the same publication frequency.

This year the The Douglas County Herald won:

First Place for a Story About Religion

Second Place for Editorial Writing

Second Place for Headline Writing

Honorable Mention for a Story About Religion

“These are all stories from my first year in the newspaper industry,” said Herald Managing Editor Michael Boyink. “So at a personal level it’s very humbling and rewarding to be recognized by other newspaper staff. But I can’t take complete credit. I had excellent mentoring from (former Herald publisher) Sue Curry Jones.”

Titles and dates of the winning stories are below:

First Place – Story About Religion: Freely Received, Freely Given: Assumption Abbey Monastery Under New Ownership (Aug. 22, 2019)

Second Place – Editorial Writing: Apples and Elbows – Ava School Board Incorrectly Comparing Employee and Contractor Pay Rates (Sept. 26, 2019)

Second Place – Headline Writing (based on four entries): Fish Sells Water (April 18, 2019), Tassle Hassle (May 16, 2019), Priest Goes Underground (June 20, 2019), Slices of Ava’s Tomato History (August 1st, 2019), Doggone Rookie (November 21, 2019)

Honorable Mention – Story About Religion: Priest Goes Underground (June 20, 2019)