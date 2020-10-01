Harold March

Harold Lloyd March, 84 years, 4 months, 17 days old, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield Mo.

Harold was born May 6, 1936 in Douglas County, MO to Alva and Pansie (Elliott) March. He was raised in the Coldsprings community in eastern Douglas County.

On July 11, 1971 Harold and Emma Darlene Guthery were united in marriage at Mansfield, MO.

Harold was a Carpenter and had worked with Logan Brown in Ava. He had also worked at Emerson Trout Farm and in his earlier years he worked for Stafford Appliances in Ava.

Harold was a Christian and a Minister. He had attended other area churches in the community and loved going to revivals and singings with Darlene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Geraldine Garrison, one brother, Donald March, half brother, Lee March and half sister, Leta Smith.

Harold is survived by his wife Darlene, two sisters, Grace & Clifton Davis of Ava and Olive Taylor of California, one niece, Debbie & Joe Tate of Ava, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Harold were Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the service Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating were Rev. J.W. O’Neal and David Koenig. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or the donor’s choice of charity. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.