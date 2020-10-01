Pamela Faith Haskins, 77 years, 8 months, 2 days old, passed on to her home in Heaven on September 26, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare in Ava.

Faith was born January 24, 1943 in Smallett, MO to Charles William and Clarssia Rae (Davis) Goodnight.

On August 18, 1963 Faith and Basil Guy Haskins Jr. were united in marriage at Walnut Grove Church by the Rev. Tom Johnson. To this union they were blessed with two children.

Faith was a retired Public School Teacher. She started her teaching in Eldon, MO and later she had taught Physical Education in the Ava School System for many years. She was a Christian and a member of Thornfield General Baptist Church.

She enjoyed collecting depression glass and going to auctions. Faith enjoyed teaching and her students were always encouraged by her. Her joy was her family and her family adored and loved her!

Faith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Guy in 2016, seven siblings, Denzil, Freda, Wanda, Webster, Carl, Wayne, and Kathleen.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Russell of Thornfield, MO and Phillip Haskins and wife, Dana, of Marshfield, MO, 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Andrew, Dillon, Christopher, Rebecca, Emily, and Logan, 9 great grandchildren, Brayden, Myles, Maddex, Kellar, Eisley, Elias, Denver, Aurora, and Veronica, sister & husband, Naida & Raymond Haden, brother and sister-in-law, Howard & Leah Haskins, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Faith was Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the service Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor David Dye and Brother, Raymond Haden. Memorials may be made to Thornfield Cemetery or World Vision, www.worldvision.org. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.