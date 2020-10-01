Douglas County Disperses 12% of Federal CARES Dollars

By Doug Berger

Douglas County has received $1,546,864 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act income as of August 24. Douglas County Clerk Karry Davis indicated that of this figure $187,715.49 has been disbursed as of August 27.

Disbursements through the program show that monies have been provided to eight organizations, offices or funds. Included in the disbursements are funds provided to :

Douglas County Health Department ($75,424.84)

City of Ava ($13,288.90)

Ava Public Schools ($24,884.03)

Douglas County Library ($465.76)

Skyline School ($61,493.81)

EMA fund ($412.20)

Assessor ($500)

Transfer to revenue (county) ($11,245.95)

It is anticipated other organizations in the county will submit requests for funding.

The county clerk’s report indicates $43,115.83 were for payroll expenses and $144,599.66 for public health expenses. Health expenses can include such items as protective equipment, hand sanitizers and dispensers, communications, mileage to pick up supplies and other items.

Douglas County organizations seeking CARES funds can still pick up a request form at the county clerk’s office. Submitted forms are reviewed by the county commissioners.

Any Coronavirus Relief Fund money not spent by the end of the year must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

On September 24, the Douglas County Health Department reported an additional seven confirmed Covid-19 cases along with one probable case. Confirmed and probable cases in the county was reported at 225 with 177 recovered. There have been three deaths.