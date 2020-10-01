Dora Mahan, 90 years, 7 months, 20 days old, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ava, MO.

Dora was born February 7, 1930 in Douglas County, in Goodhope Community to Clarence and Velma (Barnes) Lethco.

Dora was a retired public school teacher for nearly 30 years. She taught in Ava School System and Plainview School. She had received her Masters Degree.

In 1951 Dora and Archie Mahan were united in marriage in Mtn. Grove, MO and were blessed with one son, David.

She was a member of the Church of Christ. Dora enjoyed reading and making custom greeting cards.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roderick Lethco and one sister, Lodona McCoy.

She is survived by her son, David Mahan of Ava, grandson, Logan Mahan, two sisters & their spouses, Fern & Stan Bennett and Nancy & Duane Furby all of California, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Dora will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Visitation prior to graveside will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava. Officiating will be Josh Romo. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.