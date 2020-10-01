Bill Holt, 83 years, 7 months, 14 days old, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with family by his side.

Bill was born February 13, 1937 in Ava, MO to William Marion and Viola (Goss) Holt.

On March 20, 1960 Bill and Joan Hartgraves were united in marriage and to this union one son, Billy Joe was born.

Bill was retired from working as a Truck Driver, Bus Driver and was also a Mechanic. In his earlier years he worked the mines in Colorado.

In February of 1984 Bill and Wanda Rogers became long time companions for 36 years.

Bill was a Christian. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his airplane and riding motorcycles. Bill also loved hunting and fishing.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Tim Holt, one step son, Ricky Dean Ross, several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son and wife, Billy Joe & Anita Holt of Ava, companion, Wanda Rogers, family members, Michell & Lasha Kilgore, two grandchildren, Samantha Holt and Katrina Holt, great grandchildren, Justus, Trenton, Daytona, and Raylen, one sister, Dorothy Follman of Montrose, Colorado, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Bill will be Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to service time.

Officiating will be Pastor Marvin Loftin. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.