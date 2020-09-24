What About This?

A recent (10 September, 2020) “Snoop” in the Douglas County Herald outlined the Covid-19- centered news coverage by the paper and then went on to explain, I think, that such coverage would be limited in the future.

It was noted that many very serious illnesses are not periodically reported in the Herald, such as heart disease or cancer. Neither heart disease nor cancer can be contracted by walking through a cough-cloud. Neither heart disease nor cancer can be avoided by simply washing my hands, wearing a mask, and avoiding crowds. I do not know the mortality rate for the many variations of heart disease nor for the many cancers, but the United States mortality rate for Covid-19 as of this writing (6,649,000 cases, 192,757 deaths) is about 3%. That is a very serious mortality rate.

Here in Douglas County, we have but two reliable local sources of news, the Douglas County Herald and KKOZ radio, only one of which is all about the news.

Most of us know that newspaper publishing is a business and not a public service. Those that do it must ultimately respond to their advertisers and customers or they will sooner or later cease publishing. Among the many reasons there are people publishing local newspapers rather than selling used cars or building fence is their recognition of the need for news of local issues to be honestly, accurately, fully, and promptly available to readers.

It is unfortunate when small newspapers, without much local competition, have their format and coverage delineated by pressures other than the inherent importance of the news- one tends to wonder what other information is omitted to appease those pressure exerting entities. It speaks loudly to the power of local newspapers when such forces seek to excise certain news items from the pages of those newspapers. It is instructive to recall how local newspapers gained such power and how easily they can lose it.

If a locale has a Better Business Bureau, a Chamber of Commerce, an Association of Banks, a Retailer’s Club, a Tourist’s Bureau, or other groups promoting local business and financial improvement, it is no mystery how news of increasing Covid-19 infection will be greeted by these organizations.

Significant Covid-19 infection in any locale might affect real estate sales to non-residents, therapeutic and/or recreational shopping, restaurant visits, movie theatre patronage, new family arrivals, tourists, on and on. Heck, it might even affect something as locally important as, say, Foxtrotters. Why? Because people do not want to catch Covid-19! And that seems to be a reason to report it and alert us to what is happening, not ignore it until it gets worse. We need accurate and timely information to make those decisions about where to go and what to do when we get there in times such as these.

Indeed, how else are we to decide when to party, when to go to work, when to shop, or even when and if we send our kids to school, if we do not have an easily accessible, reliable source of information concerning this pandemic?

Speaking of schools, our Ava schools receive about 79% of our property tax, plus federal government funds as well. Public schools are and most certainly must be an extremely important facet of Douglas County. The appearance of Covid-19 in the Ava School District was of such little interest beyond Douglas County that the infection of a teacher and the quarantining of the entire Ava 5th grade class was reported only superficially and by only one Springfield television station. But that information is of great interest to those of us with students attending Ava schools, riding Ava school buses, eating in Ava school lunchrooms, being taught by Ava faculty, being served by Ava school staff, administered by Ava school supervisors. It may distress some who wish to portray our county as untouched by Covid-19, but it is nevertheless very important to all of us residents.

It may very well be that we can just turn away from news we do not want to know, but first that news must be available so that we can turn away from it. If that news is not available on the radio or in the paper, we must find alternate sources if we wish to remain informed. Who to ask? How trustworthy is their information? What will be the responses of legitimate possessors of information like, say, the Douglas County Health Department to hundreds of calls asking about the prevalence of Covid-19 infections in our county last week? This week?

The same could be said for pickup truck wrecks information. Those facts can be acquired by contacting the police departments, sheriff’s offices, and state police headquarters, and we would probably encounter the same response when these officers who are tasked with law enforcement are asked to disseminate traffic statistics to private citizens.

Sure, we can eliminate all the unpleasant, statistically insignificant, weirdly rare information from all news sources and report only that which affects all of us, all the time, and offends no one, particularly financially and socially powerful interests.

Let’s remember that reporting Covid-19 infections has absolutely no effect at all on the number of Covid-19 infections. In fact, reporting may reduce future infections by reminding us where present infections exist and that continued good health can be secured by masking, washing, and avoiding.

If we think it is hard to decide what to do, how to do it, where, and when, relying on the information sources we now have, what will it be like when news is ignored that might “displease” some of us.

Lots of information may be boring, silly, frightening, whatever, but lots of information beats the tar out of the less or no information. We are tough. We can make it.

Can’t we?