Thomas Charles “Tom” Roth

Thomas Charles Roth, 60 years and 3 days old, passed away on September 10, 2020 at his home with his wife, Debbie by his side.

Graveside services for Tom were Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Friendship Cemetery on U Highway northeast of Ava.

Visitation was Monday, September 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Officiating were Pastors Henry & Chris Grandberry. Family requests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors Project.

