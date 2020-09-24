“My paper is late.”

We’ve been hearing that a lot lately.

And we know, it’s frustrating. Somehow that news isn’t quite so fresh a day later.

It’s frustrating for us as well.

We’ve been bringing the newspaper to the Post Office early on Thursday mornings.

The same as we’ve done for decades.

What’s happening?

If you haven’t been paying attention to the national news, you’d miss headlines like:

Federal Judge Blocks Changes to Post Office That Slowed Mail Service

Post Office confessional: ‘We’ve had an increase in the number of patients reporting delays’

Empty USPS Trucks Are Driving Across Country Without Mail

Empty trucks, falsified records: How Louis DeJoy’s changes at the Postal Service brought chaos

Despite DeJoy’s vows to halt changes, serious problems persist, postal workers say

The head of the USPS said he was suspending changes. But Philly mail delays aren’t getting better

Federal judge to Postmaster General DeJoy: Fix what you broke

Why all the drama?

The Post Office installed Louis DeJoy as new Postmaster General on May 6, 2020.

DeJoy was the first Postmaster General installed in 20 years who didn’t have experience with the Post Office. Instead, his background was in corporate logistics.

DeJoy has tried to improve the Post Office with tactics such as banning overtime, removing high-speed mail sorting machines, removing public mailboxes, and requiring that trucks carrying mail leave on schedule, regardless of whether they had been fully loaded.

Those measures have not worked. Reports include delayed prescription medication, dead animals, rotting food, late rent checks, late unemployment checks, all sitting in facilities with stacks of undelivered mail.

All of that on top of post offices already short on staff due to COVID-19.

And, much like airports across the country are affected when one or two are hit by a storm, delays in nearby cities like Springfield begin to affect us here in Ava.

And, it’s an election year.

Politics are involved.

The new Postmaster? He’s a “GOP Megadonor.”

On September 18th, a Federal Judge, citing concerns about disrupting the upcoming election, ordered DeJoy to suspend and reverse all of his changes in order to try and get the mail running on time again.

Late newspapers are one thing.

An election crippled by a slowed-down mail system is quite another.

Regardless of your personal politics, I think we all would like a decisive election that is done and over quickly and efficiently.

My cynical side says we’re going to long for the election year when hanging chads and a recount in one state was all we had to worry about.