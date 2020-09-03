Ronald Arnold, 64, of Mitchell, SD, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Visitation was 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, September 2 at Faith Missionary Church in Mitchell with a 6:00 PM prayer service, and a visitation from 6-8:00 PM Friday, September 4th, 2020 at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, MO. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, September 5th at Mt. Zion Auditorium in Ava. Burial will be Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ava. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel and Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.

