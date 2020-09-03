Rev. Marvin Wray

Marvin Fines Wray, 96 years, 1 month, 1 day old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020 at his home with his loving wife, Faye and his family by his side.

Marvin was born July 24, 1924 in Pontiac, MO to William “Willie” A. and Duskie Ann (Wilbanks) Wray.

On August 29, 1943 Marvin and Faye Lorene Norton were united in marriage at her parents’ home near Gainesville, MO and to this union they were blessed with two children, Sandra and Darrell. Marvin and Faye were preparing to celebrate their 77th Wedding Anniversary!!

Marvin was a General Baptist Minister and Carpenter. He pastored for many years at the First General Baptist Church in Ava. He also pastored at several Churches in Ozark County, MO. He currently was a member of Ava General Baptist Church.

He loved the opportunity to work alongside his son, Darrell and son-in-law, Dean in building several homes in the area. He was a gentle, kind, and Godly man. He loved the Lord and had great joy in serving Him. He will be greatly missed and his legacy of faith and love will live on in his family.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Lula Wray, Versie Terry, Stella Friend, Elois Scott, Agnes Patterson and Velta Depew, and a granddaughter, Kelly Wray.

He is survived by his wife, Faye of the home, his two children and their spouses, Sandra & Dean Trivitt and Darrell & Debbie Wray all of Ava, four grandchildren and their spouses, Gary & Roxanna Trivitt, Sheila & Chuck Green, Ron & Lacey Wallace and Darin & Colette Wray, 13 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Marvin were Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Lutie Cemetery, Theodosia, MO. Visitation was prior to the service Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was his family, Rev. Dean Trivitt, Rev. Ron Wallace and Rev. Zack Green. Memorials may be made to the Lutie Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.