In loving memory of Peggy Robbins

Peggy Robbins, 79, of Gainesville was born December 27, 1940 and departed this life peacefully at the family home on September 15, 2020. Peggy and Bob attended the First Baptist Church. Peggy was a member of the Eastern Star. Peggy was born in Thornfield into a large family of 21 siblings. She was the daughter of Iva Ethel (Lawson) Friend and Benjamin Harrison Friend.

Peggy married Bob on September 1, 1953 in Gainesville. She and Bob celebrated 67 years of marriage this month. Their love spread into a happy home with four beautiful children Kathy and Rick Jackson of Paragould Ark, Pam Ross of Gainesville, Diana and Jerry Premer of Drury, Marty and Cindy Robbins of Ozark, and a special nephew, Chris and Amanda Berger of Wright City.

Peggy was one of a kind. She loved working in her flowers and yard, making quilts, wearing jewelry with “a little bling”, and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her unconditional love and she always opened her home and heart to those in need. She would tell you exactly what she thought-whether you liked it or not. Her blackberry cobbler without seeds is a family favorite.

Peggy was a hard worker taking jobs at the Shirt Factory, Baxter Lab, Emerson Electric, Peggy’s Variety and the Hardware Store; where she brought home large boxes for her GRANDchildren to roll down the backyard hill.

She loved her large family and was a wonderful friend, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob, as well as her children. Her grandkids Josh and Chelsea Jackson, Juli Jackson, Jessica and Jonathon Harley, Sarah and Tommy Peterson, Dustin and Kayla Premer, Dominique and Justin Reed, Abby Robbins, Matthew Robbins, Christopher, Gunnar, Ryder, Stephy, and Jordan Berger. Great grandkids Jace Jackson, Connor, Colin, Kasen Masterson, Joshua and Judah Jackson, Jentry, Jax, and Jennings Harley, Mariah, Melody, and Colton Premer, Samuel Reed, Kayleigh Robbins, and great, great grandchild Jocelyn Jackson. Sister Polly Ousley of Ava and brother E.W. Friend and Ina of Wasola and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy is preceded in death by her grandson Jeremiah Jackson, her parents, and 18 of her siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Gainesville, MO with Mike Dillin and Mason Eslinger officiating. Visitation was Friday, September 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in the Sims Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Sims Cemetery. Arrangements were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.