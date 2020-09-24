Norma Lee Tetrick, the daughter of Estol “Tobe” and Sadie (Duren) Foster, was born on October 23, 1927, in Ava, Missouri. Norma attended Casto Country School, near Ava.

On January 10, 1948, Norma was united in marriage to Cleon Tetrick, Sr., in Mountain Home, Arkansas. They made their home in Ava and became the parents of five children, Shirley, Norval, Cleon, Jr., Gary, and Floyd. Cleon passed away in 1968. In 1989, Norma moved to Fairfax, Missouri to be closer to family.

Norma was a stay at home mom and dedicated to raising her five children. She attended the Church of Christ, Ava. Norma passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Community Hospital- Fairfax, Fairfax, at the age of 92.

Besides her parents and husband, Cleon, Sr., Norma was preceded in death by siblings, Clifton Foster, Pauline Fletcher, and Reba Marie Foster; son-in-law, Leo Boyer; one niece and nephew. Survivors include children, Shirley Boyer, Fairfax, Norval (Robin) Tetrick, Squires, Missouri, Cleon, Jr. (Kathy) Tetrick, Rock Port, Missouri, Gary (Alyce) Tetrick, Buffalo, Missouri, and Floyd (Amy) Tetrick, Ava; ten grandchildren, twenty- seven great grandchildren, and eleven great-great grandchildren and two on the way.

All private graveside memorial services are pending at Ava Cemetery, Ava, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to the Norma Lee Tetrick Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are by Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

