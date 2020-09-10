MSHP Releases Labor Day Holiday Statistics

Thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were nine fatalities. The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following enforcement activity during 2020 Labor Day Holiday:

MSHP Traffic Statistics:

Crashes: 274

Injuries: 124

Fatalities: 10 (13 statewide)

DWI: 145

Drug Arrests: 89

MSHP Boating Statistics:

Crashes: 15

Injuries: 6

Fatalities: 0

BWI: 7

Drownings: 0

Drug Arrests: 12

(Note: During the 2019 counting period, the Patrol investigated 284 traffic crashes, which included 118 injuries and four of the nine fatalities. Troopers made 115 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2019: Troopers investigated 11 boating crashes involving four injuries and no fatalities; and arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. There were no drownings over the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend.)

Troopers investigated 10 of the 13 fatal traffic crashes over the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend. Three fatal traffic crashes occurred in both the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area, and Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, area. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area. One fatal traffic crash occurred in each of the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, and Troop F, Jefferson City, MO, areas. The remaining three fatalities were investigated by the Florissant (MO) Police Department, Columbia (MO) Police Department, and the Springfield (MO) Police Department.

Troop G Labor Day Enforcement Totals

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer, Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the following traffic totals for the Labor Day holiday period. Troop G troopers participated in several enforcement operations designed to reduce traffic crashes and provide assistance to the motoring public. During the reporting period, Troop G troopers investigated 20 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 14 injuries. Also, troopers arrested eight persons for driving while intoxicated and nine people for drug violations. Additional totals from these special operations include 121 citations, 180 warnings, and 16 motorist assists.

“We are always saddened when someone loses their life on the roadways in Troop G,” said Captain Fiske. “Our troopers work very hard to keep the motoring public safe. Please do your part by wearing your seat belt, obeying traffic laws, and limiting your distractions.”