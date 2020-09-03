Local White River Valley Scholarship Winners

The following local graduates were recently awarded $1000 scholarships from White River Valley Electric.
Names are followed by year of graduation and intended college:
Ava High School
Caleb Brown, 2020, Missouri State University
Kamryn Nicole Collins, 2019, College of the Ozarks
Stephen Copeland, 2019, Naval Academy
James Taylor Haltom, 2017, Missouri Southern State University
Olivia Leigh Heriford, 2020, Drury University
Jacob Key, 2019, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Morgan Miller, 2017, Drury University
Zackery Miller, 2021, Drury University
Reagan Swatosh, 2020, University of Missouri
Wesley Thomas, 2020, Evangel University
Bradleyville High School
Emma Hampton, 2020, Paul Mitchell School
Gainesville High School
Wyatt Wilson, 2018, Missouri State University
Victory Academy
Lane Clouse, 2020, Southeast Missouri State University
Dora R-III High School
Taylor Morgan, 2020, Missouri State University-West Plains