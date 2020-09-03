Local White River Valley Scholarship Winners

The following local graduates were recently awarded $1000 scholarships from White River Valley Electric.

Names are followed by year of graduation and intended college:

Ava High School

Caleb Brown, 2020, Missouri State University

Kamryn Nicole Collins, 2019, College of the Ozarks

Stephen Copeland, 2019, Naval Academy

James Taylor Haltom, 2017, Missouri Southern State University

Olivia Leigh Heriford, 2020, Drury University

Jacob Key, 2019, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Morgan Miller, 2017, Drury University

Zackery Miller, 2021, Drury University

Reagan Swatosh, 2020, University of Missouri

Wesley Thomas, 2020, Evangel University

Bradleyville High School

Emma Hampton, 2020, Paul Mitchell School

Gainesville High School

Wyatt Wilson, 2018, Missouri State University

Victory Academy

Lane Clouse, 2020, Southeast Missouri State University

Dora R-III High School

Taylor Morgan, 2020, Missouri State University-West Plains