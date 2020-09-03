Labor Day Closures

Monday, September 7, will be observed as Labor Day, both locally and on the national level, and for that reason, many offices and businesses will be closed.

There will be no mail delivery on Monday, consequently the Herald staff is asking all correspondents to please mail their items early to ensure they arrive in time for next week’s publication. Correspondents who are unable to get their items in the mail by the end of the week are asked to bring them to the Herald office Tuesday morning. Or, if possible, email their news items to type@douglascountyherald.com

All city, county, state and federal offices will close, and public schools are closed for the holiday.

The Douglas County Public Library is also closed in observance of the holiday.