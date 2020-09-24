Kindrick Lee Leschinsky, 73 years, 8 months, 3 days old passed away on September 11, 2020 in Ava, Missouri.

Kindrick was born January 8, 1947 in Wasola, MO to Ervin H. and Ora Lee (Herndon) Leschinsky.

Kindrick went to School of the Ozarks for his college education and then continued at Washington University in St. Louis where he got his Chemical Engineering Degree.

On November 24, 1967 Kindrick and Mary Ann Swain were united in marriage in Union Grove Church, Crossroads, Missouri and to this union a daughter, Michelle Lee was born.

He was a retired Chemical Engineer from working at Monsanto Chemical Co. (Phfizer Chemical) in St. Louis, MO.

Kindrick and Mary moved to St. Louis in 1967 and spent 34 years there. After retiring, they moved back to Wasola where they built their home. Kindrick was a Christian and had attended the Oak Grove General Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and loved white bass fishing with Mary every spring until her passing. His joy was his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Michelle Lee Leschinsky Horton, his wife, Mary in 2015, and a brother, Robert Clay.

Kindrick is survived by his grandchildren, Megan Lee Horton of Springfield, MO, and Shane Kindrick Horton of Rogersville, MO, his sister-in-law, Sherry Leschinsky, his niece, Martina Leschinsky, sister and brother-in-law, Sherry & Gary Johnson, brother and sister-in-law, Jerry & Rosemary Swain, brother-in-law, Gary Swain, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Kindrick will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Noble Cemetery, Noble, MO. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Roberts. Family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, Shriners Hospitals for Children or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.