Judge Carter’s Circuit Law Day, Sept 21, 2020

During Judge Carter’s Circuit law day on September 21, 2020, the following defendants were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Linda Enos, 46, Ava, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine and was ordered to complete 120 days of Institutional Treatment under 559.115 while incarcerated. The new offence occurred in July of 2020 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department. Enos also admitted to violating her probation on two previous charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and was ordered to serve 6 years in prison for each charge, to run concurrent. Judge Carter ordered Enos to complete 120 days of Institutional Treatment for each of those charges. The original offenses occurred January of 2019 and March of 2020 and those cases were both investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There were 37 felony cases and 1 misdemeanor case on the docket with some still being conducted by video. There were 3 felony guilty pleas, 2 misdemeanor guilty pleas, 2 probation revocations and 5 failure to appear warrants issued.