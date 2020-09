Janice Joan Miller, 76 years, 8 months, and 27 days old, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Hartville Care Center in Hartville, Missouri.

She is survived by partner, Don Miller, daughter, Terry and Mike Maddox, step daughter (caregiver) Becki and husband, Mike Lansdown, four grandchildren, Chelsea Maddox, Dustin Davidson, Clay Davidson, and Shalane Robertson, six step grandchildren, Cory, Katie, Laura, Lauren, Dani, and Kyle, great grandchildren, a sister and her husband, Patsy & Chester Trivitt and other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Jan are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Missouri. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.