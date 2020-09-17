James William DeGase, Jr.

James William DeGase, 80 years, 7 days old, passed away on September 9, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare.

James was born September 2, 1940 in Foil, MO in Ozark County to James William and Velma (Gray) DeGase, Sr.

On November 21, 1959 James and Karen Trent were united in marriage at Wasola, MO and to this union were blessed with three children, Gregory, Jeffery and Sherri.

James was a Truck Driver and Farmer. He loved working and also was a Carpenter.

He was a Christian. He enjoyed fishing, car races, watching Cardinals baseball and any kind of sports. James loved being with all his family.

James was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul and niece, Debbie DeGase.

James is survived by his wife, Karen of the home, three children and their spouses, Greg & Joyce DeGase of Buffalo, MO, Jeff & Kellie DeGase of Mansfield, MO, and Sherri & Shane Vaughan of Ozark, MO, five grandchildren, one great grandson, sister-in-law, Marjorie DeGase, nephew, Doug DeGase, other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for James were Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery, Squires, MO. Visitation was prior to service on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to service time in the funeral home.

Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Family requests Memorials to be made to the Murray Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.