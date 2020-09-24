James Dee “J.D.” Miller

James Dee Miller, 84 years, 10 months, 3 weeks and 6 days old, passed away on September 22, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

James “J.D.” was born October 26, 1935 in Ava, MO to Charlie and Elsie Mae (Burlison) Miller. He worked at Beach Aircraft in Wichita, KS and retired from Rawlings Sporting Goods in Ava, MO in August of 1993 after 35 years. He enjoyed his job.

On June 21, 1958, J.D. and Mary Goss were united in marriage in Ava, MO and were blessed with three children.

J.D. became a Christian later in life with a profession of faith and water baptism at Ava Assembly of God Church in 2019. He loved all outdoors, camping, gardening, raising animals and was an amateur woodworking enthusiast. He was especially fond of his chickens. He was a very dependable and honest man and would help anyone that he could. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.

J.D. was preceded in death by his parents, two infant siblings, two brothers, Doyle and Johnny, his daughter, Judith Denney and a great granddaughter, Tinsley Sanderson.

He is survived by wife, Mary Miller, his two daughters and their spouses, Debbie & Jeff Tabor and Jamie & Buddy Boyd all of Ava, MO, eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Josh, Jessica, Jacob, Brittany, Brenna, Lucas and Chance, 13 great grandchildren, Eli, Jazlyn, Taylin, Zailey, Lilly, Ryder, Grant, Max, Hudsen, Leighton, Huntley, Gemma and Stetson, three sisters, Peggy & J.C. Bonham of Moberly, MO, JoAnn Jenkins of Springfield, MO, and Betty Elliott of Blue Springs, MO, two brothers, Charlie & Glenda Miller and Larry Joe & Marsha Miller, and one sister-in-law, Helen Miller, all of Ava along with a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for J.D. will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Denney Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Memorials may be made to Denney Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.