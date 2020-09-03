Jackie Wayne Harmon, 72 years, 5 months, 1 day old, passed away on August 28, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks in Ava, MO.

Wayne was born March 27, 1948 in Sparta, MO to Leo and Gloria (Fletcher) Harmon. He lived in the Taney and Douglas County area his entire life. He was baptized at an early age and of the Baptist faith.

Wayne and Virginia Ann (Ginger) Johnson were united in marriage in Miller, MO in May of 1969 and together they raised their three children. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed it to the fullest, hunting, fishing, and trapping, but his greatest joy were his children and grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janice Kay Collins.

Wayne is survived by wife Ginger, two sons, Shane and wife Leann of Harrison, AR, and Robbie of Goodhope, one daughter, Sara Blair and husband Aaron of Bradleyville, MO, ten grandchildren, Levi, Michael, and Jesse Harmon, Ethan, Eli, and Olivia Harmon, and Caleb, Trevor, Layla, and Alanna Blair, five great grandsons, Uriah, Wesley, Mathew, David, and Emrick Harmon, a sister, Aleita & Leonard Harvey of Camden, AR, a brother, Roger & Melissa Harmon of Springfield, MO, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Wayne will be at Bradleyville General Baptist Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Pastor Kenneth Kelley. Memorials may be made to Goodhope Cemetery. Cremation services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.