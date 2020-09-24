Health Dept to Hold Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

The Douglas County Health Department will be offering a free, drive thru, flu shot clinic for Douglas County residents 18 years and older on September 29th, while supplies last. We ask that you enter from Springfield Road. Please feel free to contact the office with any questions you may have at 417-683-4174 and ask to speak with Tina or Angel. While this is a free service for residents of Douglas County, donations are accepted. The Douglas County Health Department is an equal opportunity employer and all services are offered on a non-discriminatory basis.

Related