Greetings From: San Antonio, Texas

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

Memory lane has potholes.

Sometimes I stumble into them while researching to write this column.

Places we visited and loved got flooded out. Or burned out. Or closed.

Or it’s people.

We met a lot of people while traveling.

The more people you meet, the more likely you’re going to know people who separated. Divorced. Or estranged.

Or?

Passed away.

The pothole I stumbled into this week was learning that a favorite musician died last year.

Somehow we missed the news.

I sat down to write about San Antonio.

San Antonio has been many things to us over the years.

Our favorite big city.

Our favorite food.

The location of a memorable training class that led to long friendships and lucrative additional work.

The place where we got hired by the man who later became Donald Trump’s campaign manager.

And the home of one of our favorite bands.

I first heard the Jim Cullum Jazz Band on the WGVU, our local Public Radio station back in Michigan.

Live from the Riverwalk played on Saturdays when I was often out in my garage elbows-deep into some project or another.

Led by cornetist Jim Cullum, Jr., the radio show was about more than just playing jazz. It taught jazz history. Each show had a narrator that would talk about a historic jazz recording or musician. The narrator would end his spoken piece with a recording of the work he was talking about.

For a minute or so.

Then the magic would happen.

The scratchy recording of jazz would dissolve into the full sound of the live Jim Cullum Jazz Band, picking up right where the record had been playing.

Jim Cullum, Jr. was born into a jazz family. His father was a clarinetist and saxophonist who had toured with trombonist Jack Teagarden.

As Jr. aged, he and Sr. put together a new band. In 1963, they opened The Landing, a club on San Antonio’s famous Riverwalk. Musicians like Benny Goodman, Earl Hines, and Louis Armstrong would join them onstage if they were touring in the area.

The club lacked what many other music venues couldn’t dream of skipping.

Amplifiers and speakers for the musicians.

Cullum said he was a “purist” who wanted the audience to hear the music through the instruments rather than speakers. “I play the cornet, and when you hear that sound it’s not the speaker vibrating, it’s my lip.”

MsBoyink and I managed to catch the Cullum Band playing at The Landing once before it closed down in 2009.

On later visits to San Antonio, we caught the band at other local clubs and restaurants. Our favorite was so “intimate” we had to move our knees when the drummer showed up late.

Jim was a friendly man. We had a few short conversations with him at that smaller club.

His openness and generosity was felt by other jazz musicians in San Antonio, who often found work as part of Cullum’s stable. He helped young musicians by teaching jazz as part of Stanford University’s Summer Jazz Workshop.

Cullum’s Stanford connection is especially important now.

The Jim Cullum Band had a running repertory of 2000 songs, all playable from memory. A Stanford Librarian became interested in the band, its songbook, and the history of jazz the Jim Cullum Band created by recording 450 episodes of its radio show.

Stanford University went on to archive all of those shows. You can search by song, guest, band member, or program. The entire archive of the Jim Cullum Band: Live From the Riverwalk is posted online at riverwalkjazz.stanford.edu.

Jim Cullum, 77, died of a heart attack on August 11, 2019. He had played gigs earlier that week.