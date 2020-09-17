FFA Booster Club Auction Raises $23,000

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava FFA Booster Club’s Annual Auction and Dinner event was held on Saturday, Sept. 12th at the Cold Creek Cowboy Church, north of Ava on Hwy 5. An estimated 350 people attended, helping the club to raise approximately $23,000.

The evening dinner was pulled pork sandwiches, homemade baked beans, potato salad, chips and several homemade desserts. Iced tea, lemonade and water were served as well. During the evening, participants could take part in a silent and live auction. A large variety of items were donated from the community for both auctions.

Local auctioneer (and newly-elected Douglas County Commissioner) Travis Cheyney donated his services to the event.

The Booster Club will use the funds to offer scholarships, cover event registration fees, provide food during FFA events, assist with banquet expenses, and help fund ag industry tours for students. According to Booster Club Representative Kerre Clark, the success of the event “all boils down to the community support”.