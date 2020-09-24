Extension Office Extended

by Doug Berger

The former Douglas County sheriff’s office and jail facility, immediately east of the Douglas County courthouse is scheduled to be used by the University of Missouri Extension offices.

Douglas County Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings stated that the county and Extension Service will be working toward having the building available to the Extension Service, potentially by January 1 of next year. A contract between the county and Extension Service will be drawn up by the county attorney.

Stillings pointed out that the sheriff’s office still has some materials in the building which will have to be moved. The building is divided into two parts with one housing the jail facility. Each section has its own heating and cooling system. Stillings indicated this section of the building housing the jail will probably be closed off.

The Extension Center will be responsible for remodeling the interior of the building. It is anticipated the majority of the remodeling will be done with volunteer work. Extension County Program Director Theresa Fossett indicated it is hoped to develop five office spaces in the building, along with a conference room. The facility also has a kitchen area and Fossett stated this could potentially be used for nutrition classes in the building.

Another benefit of the space would be the ability to conduct meetings and classes in the facility instead of having to find space at other locations in the community. Meetings could include the Extension Council Board, 4-H Club meetings and classes and meetings and classes conducted by visiting Extension Service specialists.

Fossett indicated they would like to develop an office/reception area; offices for nutrition program associate, county program director, community engagement specialist and visiting specialists.

The facility would also provide a parking lot and it is handicapped accessible.