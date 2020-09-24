Douglas County Stallion Wins Coveted Award September 24, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Submitted Photo (Above) Clyde Connelly sits on Southern Playboy in 2006. Missouri Fox Trotting Stallion Southern Playboy was named the 2019 Breeding Sire of the year during ceremonies held during the 62nd Annual World Show and Celebration held recently at the showgrounds in Ava, MO. Southern Playboy was bred, trained, and shown by Clyde Connelly, and currently stands at the Connelly Farm located on the outskirts of Ava. Southern Playboy won the same title in 2012 and 2014, as well as MFTHBA Stallion of the Year in 2013, in addition to other Futurities, Grand Championships, and World Grand Championships. The horse is currently number four (and the only surviving stallion) on the list of siring the most registered foals in the Association. Due to his accomplishments in the showring and popularity as a sire, Southern Playboy was voted into the MFTHBA Hall of Fame in 2017. Related