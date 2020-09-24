Douglas County Receives Rating of “Good” From State Auditor

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Thursday, September 17th, the office of Nicole Galloway, Missouri State Auditor, released an audit of Douglas County.

The county received a rating of Good on a scale that ranges from Poor to Fair to Good to Excellent.

The audit included the following findings and responses from Douglas County employees.

The County Commission has not established clear policies regarding leave usage for county employees. In addition, the County Commission and Sheriff disagree on the required number of working hours for deputies within the Sheriff’s office.

Response: We will review the personnel policy and make any necessary changes to the policy.

Sheriff’s office personnel do not reconcile the list of liabilities for the civil account to the available cash balance.

Response: I am in the process of hiring an accountant, which will resolve this issue.

The Sheriff’s office has not established adequate controls and procedures over seized property. Response: We will continue to work on this as time is available by the evidence officer and the court. I believe our new record management system will alleviate this issue. It is just a matter of getting everything caught up to date from the items we inherited from the prior administration.

The Sheriff’s office has not established procedures to routinely follow up on outstanding checks in the civil account. Response: This will be resolved with the hiring of an accountant.

The Recorder of Deeds does not maintain a check register balance or prepare adequate bank reconciliations. Response: I agree and plan to properly update the check register balance and to perform adequate bank reconciliations.

The Public Administrator does not prepare bank reconciliations for all wards. Response: I agree and will implement the recommendation.

The complete report is available online at app.auditor.mo.gov/Repository/Press/2020071499326.pdf.