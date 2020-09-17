Deborah :Debbie: Lynn Monsoor

Debbie Monsoor, 69 years, 8 months, 8 days old passed away on September 12, 2020 at Mercy ER Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Debbie was born January 4, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Clifford and Jeanette (Jordon) Kerr.

On May 10, 1969, Debbie and Leigh “Tony” Monsoor were united in marriage in Palm Springs, California and were blessed with two children.

Debbie was retired from working as a real estate agent.

She enjoyed taking care of all her animals. She loved spending time with her kids and granchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Tony of Ava, two children and their spouses, Toni and Mike Predmore and Jeremy and Lisa Monsoor, 6 granchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

This is a final prayer from Debbie to everyone. Our Father, enter my house and take away all my worries, diseases, fears and, please protect my children, my friends and my family, in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Cremation services for Deborah are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.