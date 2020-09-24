City Begins ADA Updates to Ava Square

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

The trees are gone.

That’s the first thing you’ll notice different in the Ava Square.

Removing the trees was the first task on the to-do list for the Ava Square project.

About those trees.

They were Bradford Pear trees. While they had pretty blooms in the Spring, the Missouri Department of Conservation considers them a nuisance.

An invasive species.

Smelly, weak, and don’t allow grass to grow under them.

The Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force actually had a buyback program for them, until COVID-19 shut them down.

The trees were also in the way of other updates, all with ADA accessibility in mind.

The City of Ava received a SCOCOG grant for $466,129, with the City of Ava responsible for providing in-kind contributions totaling $38,155. The total package of improvements will cost $504,284.

Removal of the trees counts towards the city’s portion of the job.

Updates to the square include:

Wheelchair access from either end of the square to the gazebo.

Corner “bumpouts” to accommodate wheelchair access to square sidewalks.

Marked crosswalks at all four corners.

As for greenery?

“We’ll take a look at that when all the other work is done,” said Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin. “We’ll do some new landscaping so there’s some greenery back in place.

The overall completion schedule for the project remains uncertain. The contractor has started staging equipment in town, but has yet to show up with work crews. The company reported earlier that they had some employees out due to the coronavirus, which was putting them behind the initial schedule.