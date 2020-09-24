Chad Norton born Feb. 25, 1971 in Kansas City, Missouri, departed this life Sept. 13, 2020 at the age of 49 years, 6 months, and 20 days. Chad died at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri after a 5 week battle with Covid 19. He was a lifelong resident of Missouri, graduating from both Winnetonka High School (1989) and Drury University, Associates of Science (2005). He loved music, cars, trucks, Nascar and most especially he was a HUGE super fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his father Gary L. Norton and mother Linda L (Dixon/Norton) Garnett. He is survived by a sister Tina Norton of Manville, New Jersey, along with many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends who were like family. He was loved and will be missed by many. No formal services will be held at this time. Cremation is in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.