Bradley Cane Maggard, 43 years, 5 months, and 11 days old, passed away on, September 19, 2020 at his home in Marionville with his mother by his side.

Bradley was born April 8, 1977 in Springfield, Missouri to Harlen Fleetwood and Shirley Maggard.

Bradley enjoyed fishing and hunting. He like to work of cars and loved old hot rods.

Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Harlen Fleetwood, one brother, Jason Fleetwood, one sister, Shawna France, and one nephew, Owen Dobbs.

Bradley is survived by his mother, Shirley, three brothers and their spouses, Josh and Nicole Fleetwood, Jamie and Kim Fleetwood, and Bud and Mandy Fleetwood, many nieces, many nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Memorial Service for Bradley will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fannon Cemetery, Ava, Missouri with burial to follow. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc. in Ava, Missouri. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.