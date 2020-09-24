Ava R-1 School Board Revises Hiring Process, Buys Bus, Increases Sub Pay, Identifies Camera Installation Issues

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava R-1 School Board convened for their regular monthly meeting last Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

Attendance

Board member Brandi Stanifer was absent for this meeting.

Administrator Reports

Ava Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial reported that the school had started a study that day to investigate a solar panel system for the school.

Dial said the USDA had extended its meal program allowing the school to offer students free breakfast and lunch through the end of the school year.

Dial reported that the school had received $81,050 in CARES money from Douglas County. He said the school had received $146,000 worth of technology and internet connectivity gear through other grant programs, with a cost to the school of $30,000.

Dr. Dial said the school had 36 students, three staff members and one substitute teacher quarantined for COVID-19 concerns, and that the school had one confirmed positive teacher and one confirmed positive student.

Dial said the 5th grade class, which had been quarantined for two weeks, was due back to school the following Wednesday (on the 9/23).

Assistant Superintendent Aaron Dalton spoke to the lengths teachers were going to accommodate both seated students and 290 virtual students.

The board and superintendents discussed how teachers would get paid in different COVID-19 situations (quarantined but still teaching, having to care for a family member who was quarantined, sick and not able to teach, etc). Dr. Dial confirmed that no matter the situation, if the teacher was teaching they would receive 100% of their pay. Other situations might be covered by federal funds, either with limited time frames or at a lower rate. Dial promised to communicate that information to the Ava staff.

Action Items

The board voted on the following items.

Early Retirement Incentive

The board voted 6-0 to approve this yearly policy which determines when a late resignation would involve a penalty.

Special Education Compliance Plan

The board voted 6-0 to approve this state-provided policy for compliance.

Assessment Plan

The board voted 6-0 to approve this plan which includes a timeline of all required assessments and standardized tests.

The discussion wandered off this topic and onto the increased technology needs of teachers, with teachers in attendance reporting that they were using up to eight year old laptops and 13 year old desktop computers.

Professional Development Program Review

The board voted 6-0 to approve the PDC program view. Assistant Superintendent Aaron Walton reported on efforts to make the fund distribution more equitable across buildings and grades.

Revision for Policy GCBDA

The board voted 6-0 to increase the payout from $52.50 to 100.00 for sick leave to teachers that accumulate 10 days per year.

Recruiting and Hiring Process

The board voted 4-2 to approve a revised hiring process that included:

Increasing the years of experience on the hiring committee.

The hiring committee would be developed in consultation with Mr. Dalton and/or Dr. Dial.

Mr. Dalton and Dr. Dial would sit in on the interview process.

The votes off the rubrick would be done while in the room.

First and second candidate would be clearly marked.

All candidates and qualifications would be listed for the board.

Board members would be able to sit in as an observer on interviews.

Voting in favor were Dan Johnson, Deana Parsick, Troy Tredway, and Lowell Strong. Voting against were Bart Ellison and Mark Henry.

Handicapped Bus Purchase

The board voted 6-0 to purchase a 2012 handicapped bus with 75K miles for $17,000. The existing handicapped bus will be repaired and also kept in service by the school.

Pay for Substitute Teachers

In order to better find and retain substitute teachers, the board voted 6-0 to raise the pay for substitute teachers to:

$80/day for teachers with the minimum qualifications of 22 hours of training.

$100/day for teachers with 60 hours of training.

$125/day for certified teachers.

The rate will go back to $115/hour after the coronavirus pandemic.

MSBA 2020A Policy Updates

The board began to review the policy updates.

Bus Camera Installation

Deana Parsick brought in some photos taken of how the bus cameras had been installed on buses.

Wiring was routed in vulnerable ways, where it could be snagged by brush or tree branches a bus might snag on it. Wires had also been routed through holes in metal with no rubber grommet to prevent the wire from rubbing bare and shorting.

Parsick also questioned if wires had been zip-tied to fuel lines and p what might happen if the camera shorted out and the wire burned.

Parsick recommended getting a refund from the installation company and having the wiring fixed by another company.

Dial said he would get with the bus drivers to discuss the camera installation on their bus.

Parsick also mentioned hearing that the school had experienced a stop-arm violation on one of the buses, and having no videotape of the event. Dr. Dial confirmed that the camera was not plugged into the recorder on that bus and it had been fixed. Dial said they didn’t know it it had ever gotten plugged in, or if it had come loose while driving.

Dan Johnson asked “Have we verified that all these cameras actually work?”

“Have I plugged into every one of them and verified them?” replied Dial. “No, but I could.”

Johnson and Parsick went on to recommend a testing procedure for each one to ensure the cameras were working.

“We’ll fix whatever we need to fix,” said Dial.

TransPar

The board voted 4-2 to hire an attorney to try and get a response from TransPar, the company who performed a school bus audit last year. The company has been unresponsive to board requests to disclose all of the communication it had with the board and school staff.

Voting against were Bart Ellison and Mark Henry. Voting in favor were Dan Johnson, Deana Parsick, Troy Tredway, and Lowell Johnson.

Closed Session

During the closed session that began at 6:00 p.m., the Board approved Terri Robertson as a sub bus driver.

Next Meeting

The next board meeting will be held October 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Room.

Meetings are open to the public.