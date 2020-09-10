Ava R-1 High School Academic Students of the Month September 10, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Next to Ava High School Principal Dr. Teresa Nash (left), are the September 2020 Academic Students of the month Allyson Roberts (center), and River Clunn (right). Roberts is the 2021 Class VP, is involved with the Mobile Food Pantry, and plans on attending Truman University to study Psychology. Clunn has been involved in the Fishing Club, and Math/Science relays. He plans to attend Missouri S&T to study Aerospace Engineering. Related