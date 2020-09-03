Annual Fox Trotter World Show and Celebration Runs September 6-12

AVA, MISSOURI (August 26, 2020) – Hundreds of beautiful Missouri Fox Trotting Horses and their fans will arrive in Ava, Mo., from Sunday, September 6th through Saturday, September 12th for the 62nd Annual Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA) World Show and Celebration. Exhibitors and their registered Missouri Fox Trotters will compete for the coveted title of 2020 MFTHBA World Grand Champion. Horses will be exhibited in more than 137 classes from Sunday through Saturday. Various events outside the arena will be held to highlight the versatility of the State Horse of Missouri. Evening activities on Saturday will begin with the induction of members into the Hall of Fame, followed by the final competition and crowning of the 2020 World Grand Champion.

There is a full week of competition that includes classes in model (halter), gaited performance, and versatility (ranch horse, horsemanship, showmanship, western pleasure, etc.) competitions. Throughout the show, vendors will offer everything from food to fashion located throughout the 130-acre grounds. Guests may also enjoy visiting the Hall of Fame and Museum located in the headquarters building, or selecting official Missouri Fox Trotter items at the Fox Trotter Store in the Roy Williams Pavilion.

Regular admission daily tickets are $5, Monday through Thursday, and $6 on Friday and Saturday. Weekly passes are $30.

All horses entering the show grounds will need proof of their horse’s negative Coggins test and a certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI). Because of the recent cases of Vesicular Stomatitis, CVIs should be issued within 7 days of arrival, with a preference that they are issued as close to arrival as possible.

The MFTHBA show grounds are located in Ava, Mo., on Hwy. 5, one mile north of the junction of Hwy. 5 and Hwy. 14. For accommodation or show information, please email foxtrot@mfthba.com.

For a complete list of events scheduled visit https://mfthba.com/celebration/event- information/special-events/

About the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA)

Fox Trotters originated in Missouri as ranch horses bred for smooth riding gaits as well as stamina for mountain riding and heavy ranch and farm work. They are known for versatile athleticism, the naturally smooth flat walk and fox trot gaits, and an endearing, trainable personality. Since 1948, the MFTHBA has worked to promote the Fox Trotter gaited horse and support a registry for horses that meet the breed standards of gait and conformation. Today there are more than 100,000 registered Fox Trotters worldwide. Visit www.mfthba.com .

