Agricultural Specialists Available Tuesdays at Courthouse

Need some Ag help?

Come to the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesdays.

Several agricultural specialists who are assigned to Douglas County but not housed in the Douglas County Extension office have decided to spend one day a month in Ava to be available to citizens who might have questions.

“We feel this will be a great opportunity for Douglas County citizens to have personal access to their agricultural specialists,” stated Dr. Kenyon. “We are always available by phone and email, but sometimes a face to face conversation about a problem or situation is more convenient.”

Starting in September, an agricultural specialist will be in the Douglas County Extension office during regular office hours.

The agricultural specialists who will be in involved in the opportunity include:

Diary Specialist Ted Probert

Livestock Specialist Elizabeth Picking

Agronomy Specialist Dr. Sarah Kenyon

Agricultural Business Specialist Taylor Young.

They will rotate every Tuesday to provide access for Douglas County citizens.

Appointments will be taken but drop in customers are welcome.

Due to the COVID virus, only one customer will be allowed in the office at a time, and specialists will wear masks during the conversations as per University of Missouri regulations.

The Douglas County Extension office is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9:00-3:00 in the Douglas County Courthouse.