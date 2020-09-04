4th Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee Meeting Announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -‑ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces the fourth meeting of the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee.

The virtual meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 via teleconference.

The agenda for Meeting Four is as follows:

I. Call to Order, Designated Federal Officer and TRLOC Chairperson

II. Corps Presentation on Response to TRLOC Recommendations

III. Corps Presentation on final Table Rock Lake Master Plan and final Table Rock Lake Shoreline Management Plan

IV. TRLOC Termination Process and Procedures

V. Adjournment

The conference line will open at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. Members of the public wishing to listen to the committee meeting will need to call (Toll Free) 877-226-8216 or 409-207-6983 and when asked, use access code 3506113. Once you dial in the operator will ask you for your name. You will then be put on hold until the meeting begins at 8 a.m.

All reference materials, including the planned PowerPoint presentations will be posted to the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee website prior to the start of the meeting. The public can access those materials by visiting go.usa.gov/xGKbg.

A court reporter will be in attendance to record the TRLOC meetings.

The TRLOC is an independent Federal Advisory Committee established as directed by Section 1185(c) of the Water Resources Development Act of 2016. The committee is advisory in nature only with duties to include providing information and recommendations to the Little Rock District commander on revisions to the Table Rock Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan. The TRLOC may also, at the discretion of the District Commander, review any permit to be issued under the provisions of the existing master plan and shoreline management plan until any approved revisions are finalized and become part of the formal governing documents.

For more information about the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee go to the following website: go.usa.gov/xGKbg.