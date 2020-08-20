The Black Horse of the Apocalypse

By Barbara Sisney Daniel

It is the face of the unknown that creates a fear beyond description.

People out of control stampeding like a herd of buffalo, blind to anything before them.

Some set in front of the television listening to news reporters pumping news that doesn’t exist. It works! There is those that will believe a lie before they believe the truth.

We have seen what Covid-19 has done in the world within a short time. The media has made it the daily news.

Covid-19 is very real. It rode in on a mission to destroy our way of life as we once knew. It is a silent war. A war without borders. The media isn’t telling us everything. Take a look at who has been in control of our drug supply and where Covid-19 started. The politics played may not be revealed for years. It is not a pretty picture.

Read AMAC magazine, June 2020, pg. 42 for some facts concerning the danger of China’s pharmaceutical companies.

Covid-19 is the black horse, causing economic disruption, hording food, scarcity, and inflation. It is like the bandit in a western movie without the “Lone Ranger” to help corral the pandemic. Its purpose is doing the job it set out to do.

We are still dealing with fear, panic, and death brought on by shortage and a socialist prompted ideology brought on gradually by demonic forces working to control the minds of the true American people, and all this country stood for. It’s freedom to choose.

Pete Hegseth, Co-host for “Fox and Friends Weekend” has a new book coming, “America Crusade”. He reminds us, “that the great republic of Americans could die when they forget who they are, become lazy and arrogant, or betray their founding ideals.” We have seen a human stampede the last few days bent on destroying our memorials representing our history, police, and city.

Evil may momentarily crawl under its cause, but as usual, creep out from under the black hole of hate and lies to manipulate the good in our nation.

Man has a free will. We can make a choice each day to follow the good faith or the stampeding herd running over the cliff.

The Constitution was written for the good of this country. We must do our best to keep our country free and our city police force to uphold law and protect its citizens and love our country. God is in control.

King James Bible Revelations Chapter 6:3-5: “When He opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature saying, ‘Come and see.”

“Another horse, fiery red, went out. And it was granted to the one who sat on it to take peace from the earth, and that people should kill one another, and there was given to him a great sword.”

“When he opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, ‘Come and see.’ So I looked and beheld a black horse, and he who sat on it had a pair of scales in his hand.”

This fifth horse represents scarcity on earth, inflation. The black horse is the symbol of economic disruption. The problem is not famine but inflation and scarcity.