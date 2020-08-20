Steven Ray Marler, Sr., 59 years, 1 month, 7 days old, of Fordland, Missouri passed away on August 9, 2020 at his home.

Steven was born July 2, 1961 in Salem, Oregon to Glen Edward and Viola (Hargis) Marler.

He enjoyed watching movies and tv shows. He liked target shooting and shooting his bow. He also enjoyed fishing.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Rick and Steven Jr.

He is survived by his son, Joshua of Fordland, six siblings, Duane and Vicki Marler, Donna and Bob Farrell, Caroline Genanatti, Ronald and Ruth Marler, Robert Marler, and Garry Marler, two grandsons, Clayton and Brenden, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Steven and the family were in the Easter Cemetery on Z Hwy., in Fordland, Mo. Memorials may be made to the Easter Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.