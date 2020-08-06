Single Car Wreck

Photos by Delbert Murray

Highway 76, seven miles east of Ava, was the scene of a single car crash on Monday, Aug. 3, when a 1992 Ford F250 driven by Ronnie Williams, age 70, of Ava, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Williams and passenger, Matthew Taylor, age 24, of Hartville, were not wearing seat belts and both men were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Springfield. The vehicle was traveling westbound when the accident occurred. The report noted Taylor was seriously injured, while Williams’ injuries were moderate. The wreck was investigated by Trooper D.L. Nash with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Ava Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.