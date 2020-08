The board of Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks has decided to cancel the annual festival which was to be held in Ava on Oct. 2-3.

The decision was made out of concern for community health.

The board cited the recent increases in local COVID-19 cases as well as the high percentage of elderly participants and attendees of the Festival as factors contributing to the decision.

For updates on the planned 2021 festival visit heritage417.com or facebook.com/phfozarks.